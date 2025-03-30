Life Planning Partners Inc Buys 585 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.