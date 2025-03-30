Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 154,210 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 154,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $85.85 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

