Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires 900 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.14 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

