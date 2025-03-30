Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 549,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,287,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6,335.5% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,311,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,360,000 after buying an additional 136,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.23.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total value of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,610.90. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $242,750.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,892.12. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,905 shares of company stock worth $8,181,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $304.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.96 and a 200 day moving average of $356.03. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

