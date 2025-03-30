Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average of $174.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

