Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,308,000 after purchasing an additional 521,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after buying an additional 268,839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

VBK opened at $252.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.48 and a 200-day moving average of $278.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

