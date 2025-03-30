Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,912 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,161,909.74. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $808,350 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

