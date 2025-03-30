Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,423,700 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the February 28th total of 16,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 927.1 days.
Lenovo Group Stock Down 6.1 %
Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,677. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.
About Lenovo Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lenovo Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.