Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,423,700 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the February 28th total of 16,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 927.1 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,677. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

About Lenovo Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.