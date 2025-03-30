Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,350 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,133,000 after acquiring an additional 522,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,032,000 after purchasing an additional 377,756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Leidos by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,053,000 after buying an additional 330,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $40,402,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $133.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.23 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.07.

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

