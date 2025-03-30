Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,036,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 4,718,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of LMPMF remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
