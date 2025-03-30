Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,036,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 4,718,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of LMPMF remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

