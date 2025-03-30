L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 36,000.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,334 shares of company stock worth $1,383,709. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

