L & S Advisors Inc Sells 11,143 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Dover by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 86,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

Dover Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.63 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $168.20 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.