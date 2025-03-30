L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Enovix worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 102,452 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.93. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

