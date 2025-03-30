L & S Advisors Inc Has $772,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 142.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 258,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA PDN opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.