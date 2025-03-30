L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 259.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,833,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,229,000 after acquiring an additional 411,109 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Arista Networks by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,457,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

