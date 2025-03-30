L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,034,703.16. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

