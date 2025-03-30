L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

