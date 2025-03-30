L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $264.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.14 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

