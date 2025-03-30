KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) Insider Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG – Get Free Report) insider Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $17,500.00.
KWG Resources Price Performance
KWG Resources Company Profile
KWG Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of base metals in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and chromite deposits. It holds interests in the Koper Lake project with approximately 1,024 hectares covered by four unpatented mining claims; and Big Daddy project with approximately 1,241 hectares covered by seven unpatented mining claims located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KWG Resources
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for KWG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.