KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) Insider Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG – Get Free Report) insider Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $17,500.00.

KWG Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of base metals in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and chromite deposits. It holds interests in the Koper Lake project with approximately 1,024 hectares covered by four unpatented mining claims; and Big Daddy project with approximately 1,241 hectares covered by seven unpatented mining claims located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

