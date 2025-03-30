Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 308.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

