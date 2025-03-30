KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). 60,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 10,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

KRM22 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at KRM22

In other KRM22 news, insider Thomas Keith Todd sold 8,400 shares of KRM22 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total value of £2,100 ($2,718.09). Insiders own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

KRM22 Company Profile

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

