Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Masco worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Masco by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

