Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,060 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 111,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

