Korea Investment CORP Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Global Payments worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $99,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 1,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 515,763 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,090,000 after acquiring an additional 490,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,700,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

GPN stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

