Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,643 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.28. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

