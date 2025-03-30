Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Financial Review

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Credo Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $44.27 million 3.41 -$19.75 million ($0.41) -2.32 Credo Technology Group $327.53 million 21.00 -$28.37 million $0.01 4,051.00

Kopin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credo Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kopin has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.0% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kopin and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group 0 0 9 1 3.10

Kopin presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 176.29%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $74.90, suggesting a potential upside of 84.89%. Given Kopin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -109.38% -165.86% -42.90% Credo Technology Group -9.70% -2.94% -2.60%

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Kopin on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company’s products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

