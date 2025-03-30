Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.40. Kohl’s shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1,197,501 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,046,000 after purchasing an additional 433,264 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,646,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,255,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after buying an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

