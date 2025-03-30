Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Knorr-Bremse to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.