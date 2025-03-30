KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 710.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,459 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 144.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 86,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $749.33 million, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

KREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

