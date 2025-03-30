Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 126,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. 10,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,277. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.12. Kirin has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirin will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

