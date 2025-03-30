Kerry Hendrikx Sells 1,500 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Kerry Hendrikx sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.06, for a total value of C$370,591.65.

Shares of TSE:TRI traded down C$2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$244.70. 151,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,415. The company has a market cap of C$77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$204.57 and a 52-week high of C$260.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$246.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$236.84.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$270.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

