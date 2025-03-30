Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Kairos Pharma Stock Down 5.0 %

Kairos Pharma Company Profile

KAPA opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29. Kairos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

