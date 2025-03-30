JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 429,023 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.38% of WEC Energy Group worth $411,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,050,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 512,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 20,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 272,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.