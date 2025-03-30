JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 11.87% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $536,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEUR opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.