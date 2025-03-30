JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.84% of Saia worth $464,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Saia by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Saia by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.28.

Saia stock opened at $359.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.68 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

