JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $393.14 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $393,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

