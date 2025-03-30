Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $56,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.