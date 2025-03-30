Joseph Group Capital Management Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,833,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000.

CIBR stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

