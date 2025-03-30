Joseph Group Capital Management Acquires 5,747 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 179.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 235,919 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 99,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 9.0 %

DFIS stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.