Joseph Group Capital Management Acquires 21,750 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.