John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.95 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 36.64 ($0.47). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 40.90 ($0.53), with a volume of 10,691,384 shares changing hands.

John Wood Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £330.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.95.

Insider Activity at John Wood Group

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £6,698.25 ($8,669.75). Insiders have purchased 52,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,056 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

