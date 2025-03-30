Jet Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.53 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $135,987.94 and $11.53 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00004629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00027037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00007999 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

