James S. Abernethy Sells 500 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $14,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,461.12. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Articles

