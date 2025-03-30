Itaconix (LON:ITX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.12 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 121.88 ($1.58). Itaconix shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.62), with a volume of 12,799 shares changing hands.

Itaconix Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Itaconix Company Profile

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care.

