iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,495,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,388,312 shares.The stock last traded at $84.88 and had previously closed at $86.06.

The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

