iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.