iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

