iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Update

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Trading Down 3.0 %
BELT opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32.
iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Company Profile
