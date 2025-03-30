iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,429,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.31% of iShares Gold Trust worth $435,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IAU opened at $58.13 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.