iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the February 28th total of 59,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,722. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
